Badrinath shrine to open on April 30

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The portals of Badrinath temple will get open on April 30. The archaic shrine was closed for the devotees in November last year.

The announcement was made in the royal court of Tehri Naresh situated in Narendra Nagar. Also, 'Maha Abhishek' of Badri Vishal will be done with sesame oil on April 20.

The closure of the Badrinath shrine marks the end of the Char Dham Yatra season.

Badrinath or Badrinarayan Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu which is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

The temple and town form one of the four Char Dham and Chota Char Dham pilgrimage sites. (ANI)

