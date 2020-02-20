Badrinath shrine to open on April 30

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): The portals of Badrinath Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be opened for pilgrims on April 30. The shrine, located in Uttarakhand, was closed for devotees in November last year due to the onset of winters.

The highway leading from Hanuman Chatti to Badrinath Dham has been opened by the authorities after clearing the snow.

At present, vehicles of the army and Indo Tibetan Border Police are moving through the area as part of the road opening exercise. The area had witnessed heavy snowing during the recent winters.

The Badrinath Temple's portals are closed annually during winters. The shrine is located at a height of 10,279 feet above sea level. (ANI)