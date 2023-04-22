Badrinath: Special team from Goa to engrave Lord Vishnu paintings on walls ahead of Char Dham Yatra

Badrinath (Uttarakhand) [India], April 22 (ANI): Ahead of the start of the Char Dham yatra, the preparations are in full swing and a special team has been assigned the task of painting artwork on the walls around Badrinath Dham.

The team from Goa College of Art have reached here along with their professor and other staff members.



They will be making different forms of Lord Vishnu that will be engraved on the canvas and installed on the walls around Badrivishal Dham.

Speaking to ANI, an employee from the Goa Cultural Department, Kranti Chari said that it will take around 10-11 days to complete the project.





"I am from the Employee Cultural Department, Goa. Along with me, there are 13 students, one professor and two staff members. We all will be painting the walls on the path to Badrinath temple, ahead of the Char Dham yatra," she said.



The Professor of Goa College of Art, Gopal Pudaskar said that they had received a letter from the Art and Culture department.

"After that, I along with 13 students came for the project. We have to make pictures of Lord Vishnu. But, it will be challenging to do the artwork on the wall, as the compound walls are not completely prepared yet. We will start the work from tomorrow," he said.



A student from the college, named Atharv Mangraker said that it is the first time that he has come to Badrinath.

"I along with my college mates have come for this project. We have to create different forms of Lord Vishnu. It is the first time we have come here," he said. (ANI)

