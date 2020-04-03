Badrinath temple to reopen for devotees on April 30

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): The Badrinath shrine located in the district will be reopened for devotees on April 30.

Like every year, the gates of the famous Lord Vishnu temple will be ceremoniously opened amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

The region today morning received fresh snowfall.

The doors of Badrinath, like the other Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand, are closed every year at the onset of winter in October-November when they become snowbound. (ANI)

