Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday remanded red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till December 24, said ED.



Enforcement Directorate arrested red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik on Tuesday morning, added ED.

He was called for questioning following the raids at his premises, on Monday, as per ED. (ANI)