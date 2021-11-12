Bag containing Rs 2.50 lakh lying unclaimed at Delhi metro station returned by CISF to UP man

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday restored a bag containing Rs 2.50 lakh belonging to an Uttar Pradesh-based businessman at Karol Bagh metro station in the national capital, the force said on Friday.

CISF constable M Munda noticed the unclaimed bag lying on the output roller of the x-ray machine at about 6.15 p.m. on Thursday.

After ascertaining that there was no dangerous or hazardous item inside the bag, the CISF said, it was opened and cash amounting to Rs 2.50 lakh and two bank passbooks were found inside the bag.



"The bag along with cash and valuables was deposited with the Station Controller and the announcement was made at the station and nearby stations in this regard," said the CISF.

After some time, a passenger later identified as Amit Kumar Khurana, 38, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, came to the security check point and claimed the bag.

The claimant informed that he forgot to collect his bag containing Rs 2.50 lakh which he was carrying due to some business deal here in the National Capital, the CISF said.

"After putting the bag for x-ray screening, claimant forgot to collect it. After proper verification, the bag containing cash amounting to Rs 2.50 lakh was restored to Amit Kumar Khurana," said the CISF.

Khurana, the CISF said, thanked the force and appreciated the alertness and honesty displayed by its personnel. (ANI)

