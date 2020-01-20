Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A bag with traces of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found lying at the ticket counter at Mangaluru airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anil Pandey said on Monday.
The area was evacuated immediately.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Bag with traces of IED found at Mangaluru airport: CISF
ANI | Updated: Jan 20, 2020 14:34 IST
