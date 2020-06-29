Baghel appeals CAs to extend support in boosting financial management of C'garh's gram panchayats, urban bodies

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday called upon the CAs associated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) from across the country to cooperate in strengthening the functioning and financial management of Gram Panchayats and Urban Administration.

The CM participated in a webinar organised by the ICAI on the subject 'Resurgent Chhattisgarh' from his residence.

Baghel said that there are many forest produce which is unique to Chhattisgarh, which is not produced in other parts of the country. Presently after collection of these forest produce, they are processed outside Chhattisgarh. If the ICAI takes the initiative to bring investment in Chhattisgarh for its processing, then it will benefit the producers and collectors of the state and by the export of these forest produce, needs of other parts of the country will also be fulfilled, read the official statement.

Baghel announced that land would be provided to ICAI's Raipur branch for CA coaching institute for students from Chhattisgarh and office building in Naya Raipur. He also released the e-souvenir of the webinar on the occasion.

He said that Chhattisgarh has a favourable environment for industrial and commercial activities. "Skilled and unskilled labourers, land, water and electricity are available here," he said.

Giving detailed information about the new industrial policy of the state government, he said that after Kolkata, Surat and Mumbai, a Gems and Jewellery Park is being built in Raipur. (ANI)

