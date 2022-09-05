Baghel claims "lakhs of people across the country" supported Congress' Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday lauded the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally organised by Congress in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital and called it a success while stating that it saw the participation of lakhs of people from across the country.

"Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi was successful. Lakhs of people reached Delhi from across the country. The public is fed up with the inflation amid their decreasing incomes... Congress did a big demonstration regarding this," said Baghel who also participated in the event.

Congress held a mega rally 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' on Sunday against inflation in the country, unemployment and Goods and Services Tax hike.

"Addressed the fellow workers who came in lakhs from all over the country in the Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally organized at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today. The central government does not care for the people troubled by rising inflation and unemployment, this government is just feeding 'rabdi' to its friends," Baghel tweeted hitting out at the Centre.

Addressing on the occasion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led Central government and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are dividing the country and a sense of fear has engulfed the minds of people about " their future, inflation and unemployment and that's turning them towards hate."



"Hatred is rising in India. Fear of inflation and unemployment is increasing in India, and due to this hatred is rising. BJP and RSS dividing the country and creating fear in the country. Who gets the benefit of this fear? Is it poor, farmer, or small traders who are getting any benefit from the Narendra Modi government? Only two industrialists in the country benefitting from this fear and hatred," said Congress MP.

He further said that the Modi government's policies are benefitting only two big industrialists.

"BJP giving all the benefits to two people. Now see Narendra Modi did demonetisation. Did it help the poor? The three farm laws that were withdrawn later by the govt were not for farmers but it was for those two industrialists only. But the farmers came on the road and showed their power to Narendra Modi and when PM Modi saw this, he had to take back the three farm laws," he said.

The Congress leader further said that the Modi government broke the backbone of small and medium enterprises.

"In one way, you are being affected by unemployment and secondly, you are hit by the price rise. Narendra Modi asks what has Congress done in seventy years. I will say this, that in seventy years, Congress has not shown such price rise to the country and when the Opposition wants to raise the issue in Parliament then Narendra Modi's government doesn't allow it. Whether it is farmers' issue or China," he added. (ANI)

