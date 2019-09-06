Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while addressing the industrial and commercial representatives at the programme on Friday. (Photo/NI)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while addressing the industrial and commercial representatives at the programme on Friday. (Photo/NI)

Baghel makes historical announcements for industrial growth in Chhattisgarh

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:22 IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday made several historical announcements for industrial development in state including reduction in land allotment rates in industrial areas and core sectors industries.
"Land allotment rates in industrial areas will be reduced by 30 per cent. In addition, the land would be provided at cheaper rates, capital, interest subsidy, tax rebates and several other benefits would be provided for the establishment of food processing, minor forest produce and herbal-based industries. New policy incorporating these announcements will be formulated within two months," Chief Minister said while addressing the industrial and commercial representatives at the programme organized by Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Raipur.
"State government is committed towards the development of industrial sector alongside agriculture sector in Chhattisgarh. Core sector industries such as steel and cement would be promoted in the state. Presently, these industries have been kept in the prohibited list. Soon they would be removed from the prohibited list," he added.
Baghel further went on saying that the single window system would be facilitated to provide all kinds of approval for establishing industries in the state, within the prescribed time-limit.
Presently, applications for setting up industries are not being accepted because of the unavailability of land. New applications would be collected in all the district industrial centres and lands would be allotted by the Industrial Department on the first-come-first-serve basis.
"Industries which are being operated in the state for more than 10 years in the area up to two hectares would be given freehold. Warehouses operating in industrial areas will be regularized. Transfer fees of industrial land will be reduced and the process would be simplified. Sub-lease provisions would be made for allotment of land. For the industries that were not set up despite the availability/allotment of land, time-limit of one year would be given as a last chance. After that land would be taken back on allotment rates and would be allotted to other eligible entrepreneurs," said Baghel.
"Presently, it is compulsory for small entrepreneurs to get their gomasta license issued even if they have one labourer employed under them, this limit for a minimum number of labourers would be increased to ten. The proposal would be sent to Centre to increase the minimum number of employees required for compulsion of gomasta issuance under Factory Act to 10 or more for electricity-run industries, from 20 to 40 for industries run without electricity. Special initiative would be taken for easy availability of iron ore for steel industries in the state," he added.
Chief Minister also assured the office-bearers of the chamber that their demands would be deliberated upon on a considerate note.
Chief Minister said in his address to the programme that farmers have been provided with a bonus of Rs 6,000 crore after procurement of paddy at the rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal. Loans worth Rs 10 thousand crores have been waived off. The entire country was going through a recession, but Chhattisgarh remained untouched by the effects of recession. He said that thousands of people got benefited after the ban on the registry of small plots was lifted. (ANI)

