Baghel visits students in Mohalla classes, encourages environmental consciousness

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday visited children in Mohalla classes, conducted under the 'Padhai Tuhar Duar' scheme in Amaleshwar village of the Durg district here.

As per a statement, Baghel asked the children questions related to Hindi, Mathematics and Environment, to which children responded quickly and correctly.

The CM also spoke to the students about environmental consciousness, including melting glaciers, global warming and rising water levels, and explained the importance of planting more trees.



He further explained the importance of following COVID-19 protocol like washing hands and wearing face masks.

On the occasion, children requested the Chief Minister for musical instruments like dholak, tabla, to which Baghel replied in the affirmative.

Divisional Commissioner TC Mahawar, Collector Dr. Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure, SP Prashant Thakur and other officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

