Baghel writes to Amit Shah, seeks approval for new, pending proposals for works in Naxal-affected areas

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to expeditiously approve the pending proposals for development works in Naxal-affected regions of the state.

He also sought the Centre's assistance in generating employment opportunities in the region on a large scale and urged the union minister to approve new proposals sent by the state government to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism from Bastar.

Referring to his meeting with the union minister last month, the Chief Minister said that the action plan to provide employment on a large scale in Naxal-affected areas of the state was discussed in the meeting.

He gave details of the previous pending proposals and new proposals of the state.

This includes continuing the Special Central Assistance Scheme, installation of 1028 mobile towers under the scheme, approval for the formation of an India Defense Corps (IR Battalion) for the deployment of Special Striking Force Black Panther, improving the resolution of UAV cameras and increasing the resolution of the camera used in NTRO UAV provided by the government for anti-Naxal operations.

He said that there is a great need of OFC connectivity in Bastar and LWE affected area to increase the number of towers for IT and telecom Infrastructure and to provide 3G/4G network facilities.

The letter said that Central Silk Board, Bangalore has a total proposal of Rs 1032.54 lakh under the Integrated Scheme for Development of Silk Industry (ISDSI) from Bastar Division, which also requires to be approved. (ANI)