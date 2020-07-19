Baghjan blowout: 11 affected families receive Rs 20 lakhs each as compensation from Oil India Limited

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): Weeks after the blowout in the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia, 11 affected families were handed over cheques of Rs 20 lakhs each as compensation by the oil company.

The District Deputy Commissioner, Tinsukia, Bhaskar Pegu, handed over the cheques to the family members in the presence of Assam Cabinet Minister Sanjay Kishan, Police Superintendent, and Oil India Limited officials on Saturday.

The gas blowout occurred at Oil India Limited's well number 5 at its Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open, displacing thousands of families besides leaving an adverse impact on the biodiversity of the region. The well caught fire on June 9.

As part of the TERI study on air quality and noise level, samples for monitoring air quality and noise level are being collected for analysis. Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress.

Air quality and noise level monitoring have been carried out in Guijan side earlier this month, while air quality monitoring was done in Baghjan too. (ANI)

