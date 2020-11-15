Baghjan blowout well successfully killed, fire completely doused: OIL

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], November 15 (ANI): Oil India Limited (OIL) on Sunday said that the blowout in Baghjan gas well has been successfully killed and the fire has been doused completely.

"Baghjan blowout well successfully killed. The well has been killed with brine solution and under control now. The fire has been doused completely. There is no pressure in the well now and now the same will be observed for 24 hours to check if there is any amount of gas migration and pressure build-up," OIL tweeted.



"Further operation to abandon the well is in progress. Dr. P Chandrasekaran, Director (Exploration & Development), PK Goswami, Director(Operations) and D K Das, Resident Chief Executive visited the Baghjan well site and had detailed discussions with the Experts from Alert and OIL team," it tweeted further.

On May 27 this year, a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield.

The well caught fire on June 9. On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site. (ANI)

