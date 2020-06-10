Baghjan fire tragedy: PM discusses situation with Assam CM, assures all possible help

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss the situation in the wake of Baghjan fire tragedy.

The Prime Minister assured all possible support from the Centre.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Assam CM Shri Sarbanand Sonwal to discuss the situation in the wake of the Baghjan fire tragedy. PM assured all possible support from the Centre. The situation is being monitored closely," PMO India tweeted.

Two people have died in the massive fire that broke out at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Tinsukia district on Tuesday. The bodies have been recovered.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are present at the spot. (ANI)