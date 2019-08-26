Baghpat: 6 criminals nabbed after exchange of fire, 2 policemen injured

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday took into custody six criminals after an exchange of fire in Bandpur village of Baghpat district.

Two policemen and four criminals were injured in the shoot-out, Superintendent of Police (Baghpat) Pratap Gopendra said.

Based on information about the gang's movement, the police had deployed three teams in the area to track them.

Gopendra told reporters, "During the search, we spotted a car without number plates approaching and when we tried to stop it, the vehicle moved towards the jungle. As our teams followed, the criminals started firing."

During the exchange of fire, a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector were injured. One bullet hit the circle officer's bulletproof jacket.

"Six criminals, including four injured, were taken into custody. One of them managed to escape," the police officer said

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

