Baghpat: Celebratory shots fired on youth's birthday, police assures action

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A group of youngsters were seen indulging in celebratory firing during birthday celebrations in Sarurpur Kherki village.

The incident came to the fore after a video of celebratory shots being fired went viral on social media.

In the video, the youngsters are seen firing using illegal homegrown pistols after a cake was cut during birthday celebrations.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Baghpat Circle Officer OP Singh said proceedings will be initiated against the accused.

"A viral video has come to our notice in which some youngsters are firing from an illegal pistol during birthday celebrations. After taking cognizance of the incident, we will initiate proceedings against the accused," he said. (ANI)

