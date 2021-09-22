Bahadurgarh traders body moves HC against blockade of Delhi-Haryana border due to farmers protest

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Bahadurgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against the blockade of the Delhi-Haryana border near Bahadurgarh area due to farmers' protest.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal on Wednesday adjourned the matter for November 15, after it was apprised by the respondents that several petitions are also pending before Supreme Court and on the direction of the top court, a committee was constituted in this regard.

Lawyer for respondents submitted there is no barrier to the movement of emergency vehicles.



The petitioner, a trader body submitted before the court that the people working between Delhi and Haryana are suffering due to the heavy blockade by the security forces of the two states. The plea claimed that thousands of people are suffering due to the blockade.

The lawyer represented the trader body also submitted that they have already approached the law enforcement agency of the states, but no solution has come out.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur - against the Centre's new farm laws. T

ikri and Singhu, two important border roads between Delhi and Haryana also affected as farmers continue with their agitation against the three farm laws. (ANI)

