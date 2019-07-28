The boat carrying 19 people capsized in Sarayu river on July 28. Photo/ANI
Bahraich: Boat capsizes in Sarayu river; 1 dead, 7 missing

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:53 IST

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): One woman died and seven people went missing after a boat carrying 19 people capsized in the Sarayu river on Sunday in the India-Nepal border area.
"In the border area, some people have their cultivable land on the other side of the river. The villagers take the river route every day to reach their farmlands. But due to overloading on the boats today, it capsized midway through the journey," Superintendent of Police Dr Gaurav Grover said.
"One woman died while seven are missing after the boat which was carrying 19 people capsized. Seema Suraksha Bal personnel have been called in to supplement the search operations. Search is going on to trace the missing people," he added.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

