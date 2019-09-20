Bail to Chidambaram will set 'very wrong precedent' in corruption cases, CBI tells Delhi HC

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Granting bail to P Chidambaram will not only go against the zero-tolerance policy on corruption but also set a "very wrong precedent", the CBI told the Delhi High Court on Friday while opposing the Congress leader 's bail plea in the INX Media case.

In its reply filed on Chidambaram' petition, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged irregularities in the case amount to "betrayal of public trust at large".

The agency submitted his judicial custody has become essential considering the "nature, degree and the gravity of the offence, his influential position, the apprehension of tampering with the evidence and the witnesses".

There is sufficient evidence on record which reveals the role of Chidambaram and other co-accused, the CBI stated.

It contended the former Union minister was non-cooperative during the investigation and was confronted with all material available on record. "However, he remained evasive on all questions," the agency told the court.

The CBI submitted there were "compelling reasons" for it to be cautious about the possibility of Chidambaram being a flight risk.

Hearing on the petition filed by the Congress leader, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, is scheduled to take place on Monday.

A Delhi court had on Thursday extended his judicial custody till October 3 in the corruption case filed by the CBI. He was arrested by the agency on August 21 and was in its custody till September 5. On August 6, he was sent to judicial custody.

Chidambaram, through one of his counsel, has sought the court's direction for a regular check-up and adequate supplement diet in the jail on the ground that he is suffering from various ailments and has lost some weight during his prison stay.

Chidambaram was the Finance Minister when the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) gave Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) clearance to INX Media in 2007.

He is facing probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting the clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore. (ANI)

