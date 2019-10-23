JDS president HD Devegowda (file pic)
Bail to DK Shivakumar has enhanced public confidence in judiciary : HD Devegowda

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:58 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former prime minister and JD(S) president HD Devegowda on Wednesday welcomed Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Devegowda said that it has enhanced the public's confidence in the country's judicial system.
"The bail granted to the Delhi High Court by @DKShivakumar has further enhanced the public's confidence in the country's judicial system..." tweeted Devegowda.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Shivakumar on a condition that he cannot influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence and leave the country without prior permission of the court. The Congress leader has also been asked to make himself available for the investigation whenever necessary.
To avail the bail, Shivakumar will have to submit a personal bond of Rs 25 lakh and two surety of like amount.
Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and sent to judicial custody till October 25 in the Tihar jail
He had moved the high court after a trial court rejected his bail application by asserting that he was not entitled to avail it at that stage of the investigation.
The court while rejected his bail plea had said that the investigation is at an initial stage and the agency must get a free and fair chance to reach a logical conclusion.
The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions amounting to crores.
The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar. (ANI)

