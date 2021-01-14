Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh will be ready within two days, says Border Roads Org

Srinagar (Jammu and Kasmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): The construction of Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway is set to complete as Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed 40 per cent of the 120 feet long bridge in the last two days.

Officials of BRO said that men and machinery are working day and night despite cold winter, according to an official release issued by BRO.

Brigadier K Jaggi chief Engineer project Beacon of BRO, who is monitoring the construction of the bridge at the site said that in two days BRO has completed 40 per cent of the bridge.



"We have put all the resources available for completing the bridge. Work is going on war footing as all men and machinery have been put to use. We are sure that by Friday evening the Bailey Bridge will be completed and ready for traffic," Brigadier Jaggi said.

The BRO release stated that the Jammu-Srinagar highway is closed for more than a week as the bridge at Kela Morh was blocked after one of its passways was damaged due to landslide.

Following the damage, BRO started immediate restoration operation of the bridge by construction Bailey Bridge to immediately restore the traffic on the national highway. (ANI)

