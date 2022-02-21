Bajrang Dal activist's murder: BJP should sack Eshwarappa, says Shivakumar over former's 'provoked Muslim goons' allegations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI): Reacting to Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa's allegation that DK Shivakumar allegedly provoked 'Muslim goons' to kill Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga on Sunday, state Congress chief Shivakumar said that sedition case should be invoked against him and BJP should sack him.



Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar on Monday said, "Eshwarappa is a mad man. Siddaramaiah said that he doesn't have a connection b/w his tongue & brain. He speaks nonsense. Sedition case should be invoked against him and BJP should sack him."

He further said, "No one in this country can pardon him. He had said that the national flag should be replaced with a saffron flag at the Red Fort. I don't know why BJP is mum."

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm last night in Shivamogga. The security was tightened in the city following the incident. (ANI)

