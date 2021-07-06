Bajrang Dal holds protest in Telangana for proper implementation of law against cow slaughter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): Bajrang Dal held a state-wide protest in Telangana demanding the state government to properly implement the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act and take action against cattle and beef smugglers.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana state Bajrang Dal Convener Subhash Chander said, "Telangana Government working under the hands of AIMIM. The atrocities of AIMIM leaders are increasing day by day. Cow slaughtering has turned into a big mafia under the hands of TRS and AIMIM leaders. Telangana police are working hand in glove with these parties."

He further said as a part of the protest, the Bajrang Dal demands that the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act must be implemented properly and action should be taken against the violators.

Reacting to the alleged incident where a murder attempt was made against a Bajrang Dal worker on Sunday, Subhash said, "No progress has been made in the case as the police have not made any arrests till now." (ANI)