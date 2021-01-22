Bajrang Dal protests against TRS MLA's call to people not to donate for Ram temple

Hyderabad/Jagtial (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): A protest was staged by Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) youth wing Bajrang Dal here in Hyderabad against the statement of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA K Vidyasagar Rao where he urged people not to offer donations for Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.

The protesters have burnt an effigy with pictures of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Vidyasagar Rao.

Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Yadav, Bajrang Dal city president said, "The statement of Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA, Vidyasagar Rao that no one should offer donation for the construction of Ram temple is not acceptable. We staged a protest against his statement. We have also burnt the effigy with pictures of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Vidyasagar Rao."

Bajrang Dal member Subhash Chander demanded for immediate resignation of the said MLA.

The protesters have been detained by the police.

Korutla TRS MLA K Vidyasagar Rao, in a video which went viral said in Telugu, "Now they have started new thing by asking money to build Ram temple. Don't we build Ram temples in our villages? This is their new avatar. We are Ram Bhakts and they are not Bhakts. Whoever comes to the village just tell them that we will build Ram temple in our village and not in Uttar Pradesh. There is no need to give donations."

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was constituted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, after the Supreme Court of India's verdict on November 9 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, which settled the long-festering religious issue and allowed the building of a temple at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site. (ANI)