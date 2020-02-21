Bajrang Dal 'purifies' rally ground a day after Kanhaiya Kumar's event in Bihar

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): A day after CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar addressed a rally here at Ruidhasa-Maidan, Bajrang Dal activists on Thursday performed 'havan' and sprinkled 'Gangajal' asserting that the ground has become 'impure'. They also chanted the Vedic mantras for its 'purification'.

"The head of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang had maligned the historic Ruidhasa Maidan of Kishanganj and hence we have decided to purify this great land," said Karan, a Bajrang Dal activist.

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on February 19 had addressed a public meeting held in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"Yesterday anti-national came to this great land and made it impure. We have performed a havan and purified the land by sprinkling Gangajal on the ground, "said Sanjay Upadhyaya, a social activist.

BJP activist Ganehsh Jha said: "Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a part of 'tukde-tukde' gang has impured the Ruidhasa Maidan".

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

