Bajrang Dal supporters in Aligarh protest against demolition of Hindu temples in Pakistan

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bajrang Dal supporters in Aligarh on Saturday protested against the demolition of Hindu temples in Pakistan by raising slogans against Pakistan.

The Protesters raised slogans against the Pakistan government and condemned the attack on temples there.

The demonstrations erupted in India after a Hindu temple was demolished on December 30 in Pakistan's Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Gaurav Sharma, the convenor of Bajrang Dal, Aligarh requested the union government to raise the issue at United Nations.

"On main crossroads in Aligarh, we pasted Pakistan flags on roads. We are protesting against the recent cases in which Hindu temples were demolished in Pakistan. The extremists in Pakistan are attacking the minority Hindus there. We request the Indian government to raise this issue at the United Nations and it is ensured that nobody can demolish temples in Pakistan in the coming future," Sharma told media.

This comes after India on January 1 lodged a formal protest with Pakistan via diplomatic channels against the vandalisation of a Hindu temple there, reported a source.

On December 30, a mob of over a hundred people led by local Muslim clerics had destroyed and set on fire a Hindu temple in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A viral video clip on social media showed a violent mob destroying the walls and roof of the temple.

This act against the Hindu minority community has been widely condemned by human rights activists based in Pakistan and other parts of the world.

The mob incited by a local cleric was part of a rally organised by Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a Sunni Deobandi political party in Pakistan. In the rally, speakers delivered inflammatory speeches after which the mob stormed the temple, set it ablaze, and razed it to the ground. (ANI)