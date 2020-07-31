Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District allows 5-member gathering at mosques

Kamrup (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): The gathering of 5 people at mosques and Eidgahs to offer namaz on Eid-al-Adha will be allowed in Kamrup district, according to the orders of District Disaster Management Authority, Kamrup Metropolitan District issued on Thursday.

As per the order, social distancing needs to be adhered by all the people while offering namaz.

"Wearing a face mask is mandatory, place of namaz to be sanitized before and after offering the namaz. The remaining worshippers will perform namaz at their respective resident by maintaining COVID-19 protocols," the order reads.

This year, Eid al-Adha (also known as Bakrid) in India will begin in the evening of Thursday, July 30 and will end in the evening of Friday, July 31.

As many as 2,112 new COVID-19 cases detected in Assam out of 41,028 tests in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the State stands at 38,407 including 27,832 recovered, 10,478 active cases and 94 deaths, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister on Thursday. (ANI)

