Balasaheb Thorat writes to Congress leadership over intra-party tussle following Nashik MLC polls

By Pramod Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Former Congress Minister Balasaheb Thorat has written to party leadership conveying his views over recent developments in the Maharashtra unit in the wake of the Nashik graduates constituency MLC poll.

Thorat, who is Congress Legislative Party leader in Maharashtra, has apparent differences with state party president Nana Patole and has conveyed his feelings to the party high command over the state leadership's handling of the MLC poll, sources said.

Thorat's nephew Satyajeet Tambe won the MLC poll as an independent. He was not given the party ticket which went to his father Sudhir Tambe. The Congress suspended Sudhir Tambe after he did not file his nomination to pave the way for his son's election.

Thorat has apprised the party leadership about the entire episode and the way he was sought to be targeted.

Congress had also dissolved the Ahmednagar Congress Committee ahead of MLC polls. Thorat apparently was not in agreement with the decision.

Sources close to Thorat said that he will remain in the Congress and there was no question of joining BJP.

They said Thorat was awaiting a response to his letter from the central leadership and will decide about going to Delhi after getting a response

AICC incharge of Maharashtra HK Patil said that he came to know about Thorat's resignation through the media and he is heading toward the national capital to brief senior leaders about the issue.

Patole termed the episode as "dirty politics" .

"I have no time for all such issues. I am dedicated to taking the Congress ideology forward. I am not interested in politics that such people are doing. I am a farmer, a common man, who simply came to politics and learnt a lot. I have learnt a lot but will never do such dirty politics," Nana Patole told the media in Mumbai. (ANI)