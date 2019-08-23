Balkrishna's health getting better: Yog guru Ramdev

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday said that his close aide Acharya Balkrishna's health is getting better with people's well wishes and God's grace.

Sharing updates on the health of Balkrishna, who was admitted to AIIMS here after getting unconscious, Ramdev said, "With your wishes and God's grace Acharya Bal Krishna is getting better. After eating a 'Prasad' today, he got dizzy and fell unconscious. I am not saying that there was some foul thing in the prasad. He was brought here and tests were conducted and now 80 to 90 per cent, he is fine."

Meanwhile, AIIMS Rishikesh Director Ravi Kant said, "We have done ECG, MRI, Liver Function Test, Electrolyte test, Kidney Function Test, BP etc, and they suggest he is normal. He will be all right in the next few hours."

According to a medical bulletin released by AIIMS in Rishikesh, Balkrishna was brought to the hospital's emergency unit at 4:15 pm today in altered conscious level.

"On examination, his BP, Pulse Rate, SPO2, RBS were within normal limits. he was evaluated by Cardiologist, Neurologist, General Physician at the time of arrival," the medical bulletin stated.

"On the advice of Neurologist screening, MRI Brain was done and found normal. The patient is shifted to the Department of Critical Care Medicine for further management. He is in exhaustion but stable from point of view of all normal parameters of BP, Pulse, Respiratory rate, Blood Sugar, Electrolytes, MRI, ECG," it added. (ANI)

