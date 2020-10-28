Ballabgarh murder accused a relative of Congress leaders, alleges Anil Vij

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday alleged that the youth who killed his former classmate in Ballabhgarh is a relative of Congress leaders and they were responsible for dropping an FIR against him in 2018.

Speaking to reporters here, Vij said, "Ballabgarh murder accused is a relative of Congress leaders and it was pressure from the Congress leaders that girl's parents were forced to take back case registered against accused in 2018."

He said Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been asked to start the probe from 2018 in connection with the matter.

"I have asked SIT to start the investigation from 2018 to ascertain the reason behind taking back the case registered in 2018," he added.

Touseef, an accused in the case, was arrested on Tuesday along with his friend for allegedly killing his former classmate Nikita Tomar in broad daylight.



A B.Com final year student, Nikita Tomar, was shot dead on Monday outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to take an exam.

In a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, the attacker was seen attempting to shove her into a car and when she resisted, he shot her at point blank range.

After shooting Tomar, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound.

Following this, the local residents and family members of the student staged a protest.

The attacker, Touseef, and his accomplice, Rehan, were arrested on Tuesday and sent to two days' police custody.

According to Ballabgarh ACP Jaiveer Rathi, Touseef and Rehan, were apparently waiting in the car for Nikita to come out of the college. (ANI)

