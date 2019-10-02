Disqualified Congress MLA Anand Singh (Photo/ANI)
Ballari bifurcation issue to be taken up later, says Yediyurappa; disqualified MLA urges to fasten process

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:55 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2(ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday asserted that the issue of bifurcation of Ballari district into Ballari and Vijayanagara districts would be taken up after December 5, 2019.
Yediyurappa met legislators and leaders (MLAs, MP, MLCs) from Ballari district and suggested to them that the bifurcation issue will be taken up in December.
However former Congress leader and disqualified MLA, Anand Singh is mounted pressure on the government to bifurcate the Ballari district into two districts.
"The formation of Vijayanagara district should be done as soon as possible, and this is my agenda," said Singh.
The Chief Minister suggested Singh to not take such decisions of forming new districts in a hurry. He further advised the other leaders of Ballari to be patient and stated that to form a new district huge funds are required.
"It's a long-pending demand for the bifurcation of Ballari district and we are in need of that. I know it's not easy to handle the bifurcated districts but our demand is to take this decision at the soonest," said Singh after the meeting was concluded.
During the meeting, each MLA and MLC from Ballari district demanded the Chief Minister to make their Talukas as a district centre.
However, Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain has opposed the formation of two districts in a hurry and stated that this decision might create other problems. He further condemned the move to invite the disqualified MLA, Singh in the meeting.
"Bifurcation is not a priority as off now. Bifurcation decision can't be taken on one person's demand. Chief Minister understood the situation and for the time being, the issue has been put off and no decision will be taken as off now. One disqualified MLA was also invited in the meeting and that was inappropriate," said Hussain after the meeting was concluded.
Congress alleged that Singh's demand for bifurcation would bring him a good platform to contest the by-polls.
Congress condemned the move taken by the Chief Minister to invite the disqualified MLA, Singh for an official meeting and stated that it's unconstitutional and also against the speaker's orders. (ANI)

