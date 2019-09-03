District Magistrate of Ballia Bhawani Singh Khagraut speaking to media on Tuesday.
District Magistrate of Ballia Bhawani Singh Khagraut speaking to media on Tuesday.

Ballia DM apologises to BSP for his behaviour, seeks discussion on positive issues

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:58 IST

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM) Bhawani Singh Khagraut has apologised for his behaviour with the BSP delegation that had visited Rampur primary school in the district.
Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Khagraut said: "Yesterday I had apologised to those people who have been hurt by my statements. This matter is closed now."
"I want that discussion on positive issues should take place now onwards," he said.
The DM had tweeted a letter of apology to the BSP delegation on Monday.
A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) delegation, which visited Rampur primary school in the district on August 30, had alleged harassment by Khagraut.
The delegation was there to enquire over the reports of students from SC, ST and Dalit communities facing biases in the classroom.
"District Magistrate said the BSP people, wearing good clothes and shoes, are talking about Dalits. We want to know if Dalits don't have the right to wear good clothes in the BJP government," a member of the delegation had said.
"We were talking to the parents when the District Magistrate reached the spot. We were only urging the DM to take action against those who are found guilty in the investigation. The DM, instead of talking about an impartial investigation, began to raise bizarre issues," he added.
This comes after a video was circulated on social media showing some children sitting separately and having the Mid-Day meal in leaf plates while the majority of students were seen eating food in steel plates. Some of the students allegedly carried their plates from home to the school.
Demanding an impartial investigation in the entire incident and strict action against those found guilty, the leaders of BSP said if the administration failed to do so, they would be forced to take the issue to the streets and even the Assembly. (ANI)


