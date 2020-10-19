Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh sent to 14 days judicial custody

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Main accused of the Ballia firing incident, Dhirendra Singh, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ballia district court on Monday.

Singh was brought back to Ballia Police Station after a medical test before he was produced in the court.

This comes a day after Dhirendra Singh was arrested in Lucknow by Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police.

Prime accused Dhirendra Singh was booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 323, 352,504,506, and 7CLA act police station Rewati, Ballia, said Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Singh allegedly shot dead a man during an argument that broke out at the meeting at Durjanpur village under Reoti police station area over the allotment of shops under government quota.



The family of the deceased, Jai Prakash alias Gama Pal, said they demand justice for him.

"We demand compensation of Rs 50 lakh, pension for his wife, and a government job for his son. The family also demands strict action against the accused, local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh," a relative had said. (ANI)










