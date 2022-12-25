Balrampur: 90 sheep, 8 vultures die after being hit by trains

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): As many as 90 sheep and eight vultures died on Sunday after being hit by two trains in Balrampur.

The incident happened in the Pachperwa police station area, near the Saryu bridge



After being attacked by dogs, the cattle ran towards the railway track where they were hit by the train.

The vultures gathered over the cattle corpses when they too were hit by another train.

Gaisari MLA SP Yadav visited the spot and demanded Rs 40 lakh compensation in the case. (ANI)

