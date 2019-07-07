Balrampur women being trained to make, sell organic fertilizers

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 7 (ANI): In a bid to promote organic manure and save the cost of agriculture produce, women groups under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) here are being trained to make organic fertilizers and selling them at Natural Pest Management shops.

The training is being conducted under Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's 'Narva, Garwa, Ghurwa, Baadi scheme'.

Speaking to ANI, one of the women, Savitri, said, "We have received training and we have learned how to make organic fertilizer. We made the fertilizer in our homes. The Urea we buy from market contains infections and diseases but we have learned how to make organic fertilizer which is free from the risk of diseases."

Anil Khalkho, an official in NRLM said, "There is a support of horticulture and agriculture department in this. The fertilizer they are making is useful as it is not like fertilizers available in the market."

Balrampur District collector Sanjeev Kumar Jha said, "It is part of Chief Minister's 'Narva, Garwa, Ghurwa, Baadi scheme'. With this scheme, the farmers will save the cost of buying fertilizer. We are trying to achieve that homemade fertilizer making is done in every block of the villages here." (ANI)

