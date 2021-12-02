Ban air travel where Omicron is spreading: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that air travel should be banned between India and the countries where the Omicron variant is spreading.



Speaking to reporters, CM Baghel said, "Air travel should be banned between India and the countries where the Omicron variant is spreading. Otherwise, the passengers coming from these countries to India will spread the virus in the country."

The chief minister said, "Safety lies in prevention. We need to maintain hygiene around us. We should regularly wash our hands and ensure cleanliness." (ANI)

