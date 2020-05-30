Ban entry of people coming from Maharashtra: Goa Minister Michael Lobo

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 29 (ANI): Goa Minister Michael Lobo on Friday urged state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban the entry of people coming from Maharashtra and said that it is the only solution because there is a transmission of COVID-19 in Maharashtra in a big way.

"Goa was totally in the green zone and we are still in the green zone as far as the state is concerned. I think one, two or three people from Delhi who came in had the virus. Maximum people are from Maharashtra, who came in and were COVID-19 positive. The other day also we had taken a meeting with all the Cabinet ministers and we have made it compulsory that all the people who are coming in the state must be tested for COVID-19," Lobo told ANI here.

"Now my demand to the Chief Minister of Goa will be that you ban the entry of people from Maharashtra. I am not against the people of Maharashtra. Ban the entry for a certain period. Entry to the people from Maharashtra should be banned. This should be banned by road, by rail, by air. Now if you want to stop having more COVID patients coming into Goa, we have to ban that entry. This is the only solution because there is a transmission of coronavirus in Maharashtra in a big way," he added.

The Goa Science and Technology Minister said that there is no transmission of COVID-19 in Goa.

"Rains are likely to come from June 5. So, before that, if you ban people coming from Maharashtra, we will get a major relief that this transmission will not start in Goa once the monsoon starts. We don't know how this virus will react during monsoon, only the doctors and scientists can tell about this. So, without discriminating any state, I would say that entry of the people from Maharashtra should be banned for a minimum period of 15 days," Lobo said.

Lobo further stated that 95 per cent of the COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Goa are returnees from Maharashtra.

However, he stated that the movement of people for essential services and medical emergencies can be allowed.

"Till the situation does not improve in Maharashtra, we have to ban entry from the state except those who are coming on medical grounds," he said. (ANI)

