Ban on cow slaughter should be imposed throughout country, says VHP leader

Panjim (Goa) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Secretary-general of VHP, Milind Parande on Monday said that a ban on cow slaughter should be imposed throughout the country.

" We are not calling for a ban on other non-vegetarian food," Parande told ANI

"There should be a ban. The cow is related to the Hindu faith. We will campaign for this and interact with political parties regarding it," he said.

"We do not believe in violence. We will pursue a ban on cow slaughter in the country. It has been our public stand for the last 50 years, he added. (ANI)

