Ban on 'no entry' board in kitchens of Gujarat's restaurants, hotels: Vijay Rupani

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced that there will be a ban on putting 'no entry' board in front of the kitchens of pocket-friendly restaurants to 7-star hotels in the state.

The decision taken under the Food and Drug Act stated that any customer who entered the restaurant or hotel to enjoy delicacies is eligible to visit kitchen premises and can check the food being prepared there.

As per the order, the Chief Minister has directed the eateries to install a transparent glass to maintain transparency and customers can have a look at the quality of food. (ANI)