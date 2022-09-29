Ban on PFI: Campus Front of India says will challenge "anti-constitutional" move in court

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Campus Front of India, the student wing of Popular Front of India has termed as "undemocratic and anti-constitutional", the ban on it and said it will challenge the move by the government in the court.

The CFI, however, added that it is stopping all activities in accordance with the law and asked the "students" associated with the outfit to "not conduct any programme or activity in the name of the organisation".

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a notification late on Tuesday night, declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

Issuing a statement against the ban, CFI tweeted on Wednesday, "Ban on Campus Front is Undemocratic and Anti-Constitutional; will be challenged in court. Stopped Activities in Accordance with Law".

Claiming that it works for the students with a "vision of building socially concerned and responsible youths with secular and democratic spirit", CFI said that it has "succeeded in achieving it to an extent".

"Many educated youths who were part of the organisation have now been active in the various spheres of social activities. CFI has maintained constitutional and democratic values and not promoted activities against our law," it said.

"Hence, as an organisation that, in accordance with the law, concede the ban order by the MHA and will be stopping all activities of the organisation in India with immediate effect," CFI added.

It rejected the allegations against the CFI in connection with PFI and termed them "baseless and fabricated".

"At the same time, we reject all the allegations against the Campus Front in connection with PFI as baseless and fabricated. It will be challenged in court after discussion with legal experts by the concerned persons," it said.

The outfit said that it is "not responsible" for using the name or banner of the organisation for any programme or activity or social media posts and comments.

Meanwhile, in the notification issued by the MHA, it clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an 'unlawful association'," reads the notification.

"The Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the UAPA have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Office."

The Centre issued the ban citing the investigation of its agencies, mentioning "the investigations have established clear linkages between PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts". (ANI)