Ban on sale, use of tobacco products in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 22 (ANI): Jharkhand government has imposed a ban on sale and use of tobacco products like cigarettes, bidi, pan masala, hookah, gutka and electronic cigarettes in the state.

The order has been issued by the Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

If someone is found spitting tobacco in public places, he or she will be imprisonment for six months, Information and Public Relation Department, Jharkhand said. "Spitting in public places increases the risk of spreading of COVID-19," Kulkarni said.

Local administration and police have been instructed to initiate action against anyone found violating the order. (ANI)

