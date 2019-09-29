Union Minister RK Singh (file pic)
Union Minister RK Singh (file pic)

Ban on single-use plastic in ministries of Power, Renewable Energy from Oct 2

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Single-use plastic will be banned in the Ministries of Power, and New and Renewable Energy from October 2, as per an order by Union Minister RK Singh.
According to the order, all public sector undertakings (PSUs) and attached offices of both ministries will also ban single-use plastic.
Last month, during his monthly radio address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:46 IST

