Ban on snow adventure-related activities in Himachal's Kufri leave locals involved in tourism business disappointed

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Locals involved in the tourism business in Kufri hill station in Shimla district are disappointed as the administration has banned snow-related activities in the region.

Shashank Atri, Vice-Pradhan of a Kufri village Panchayat and hotelier in Kufri told ANI, "We are not clear who will be allowed for snow-related activities as a Special Investigation Team was constituted and later the High Court has directed to ban such activities. The local youth here from three assembly segments and eight village Panchayats are involved in adventure activities and snow games. This decision by the authorities has left thousands of people jobless."

Rajender Verma, a local who used to assist people in carrying out snow adventure activities said, "We have skiing, snow sledge and other games like tube slide here. We use to have Kufri snow sports club. Snow related activities are the major source for employment here."



"I have been organising snow sports here for a long time now. We did not have any kind of registration in the initial days. If the government wants to impose some norms and regulate rates, we welcome it," he added.

Bheem Singh, a local tourist guide told ANI, "Tourists come here in Kufri in the winter season and the prefer to visit at Mahasu peak. I am a registered tourist guide here with the tourism department. Here tourists like skiing and other snow activities. We don't know how and why these adventure and snow activities have been banned. We shall follow the Court's order. However, the government should try and save jobs of those involved in snow adventure related activities."

Mukesh Singh, a tourist from Haryana said, "The tourists are disappointed as they find nothing as promised in their tourism business. We came here to play snow adventure sports but now we feel disappointed." (ANI)

