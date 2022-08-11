Banda: At least three drown as boat capsizes; CM Yogi orders search operation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 11 (ANI): A boat carrying 30 to 40 people capsized in the Banda district on Thursday following which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the administration to launch a rescue operation.

According to initial reports, three people, two women and a child, had lost their lives while a search was on for others. The incident occured near the Marka ghat.

Chief Minister Adityanath condoled the loss of life and directed the District Magistrate (DM) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) incharge of the district to conduct a search and rescue operation immediately.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the location promptly.

According to a native present on the spot, "In the boat around 40 people were onboard, as many as 15 people have returned. The boat capsized after one of its flanks broke, there were 8 women and 4 children on board too.

According to a Banda police statement, eleven people had been rescued.

CM Yogi has also instructed proper treatment to those injured in the accident. The rescue operation is under process. (ANI)