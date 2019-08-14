Bandaru Dattatreya slams Chidambaram for making Kashmir a 'religious issue'

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram for making the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status a "religious issue".

"I think he has lost his balance. Such a leader should not make it a religious issue. It is a matter of national integrity and unity," said Dattatreya.

The central government had, on August 5, announced withdrawing of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Continuing his tirade against the grand old party, he scoffed at its leaders for speaking in different tones over the subject.

"Congress has no policies pertaining to Article 370 or the Kashmir issue, not do they have proper leadership," he said. (ANI)

