Nagarika Hitarakshaka Vedike member Janardhan Pai talking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Nagarika Hitarakshaka Vedike member Janardhan Pai talking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI

'Bandh' call on July 10 to protest against taking Sharavathi water to Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:48 IST

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): The city and other northern districts of the state will observe a 'bandh' on July 10 to protest against the government's decision to take water from the Sharavathi river to Bengaluru.
The 'bandh' has been given under the auspices of the 'Save Sharavathi campaign,' an initiative of locals.
"We are observing the 'bandh' in these districts on July 10. The state government has floated a most unscientific way of lifting water 450 km to Bengaluru despite our protest since the past 20 days," Nagarika Hitarakshaka Vedike member Janardhan Pai said on Saturday.
Thousands of people had gathered here today to register their opposition to the government's proposal to draw water from Sharavathi river to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru by signing the Shivamogga Sharavathi Signature Campaign.
"I also live in Bengaluru, but taking water from Sharavathi river water 450 km away to Bengaluru is unscientific. The administration officers have no idea about the long term impact of this decision," said renowned Kannada writer and thinker Banjagere Jayaprakash.
The protestors had earlier submitted a request to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner (DC) K A Dayananda expressing their discontent over the decision.
"Sharavathi water is used to generate hydroelectricity. We are getting cheap electricity. However, politicians have an agenda to gradually close the generators and buy electricity from private companies," said Jayaprakash.
"I urge the people of Bengaluru not to support this project. Bengalurians should instead opt for rainwater harvesting, water management, sewage treatment plants and demand for environment-friendly projects. I call for a decentralising and a stop to the reckless growth of Bengaluru," he added.
Last month, the state government proposed a project that aims to provide drinking water to the people of Bengaluru from Linganamakki reservoir. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had directed officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on bringing water from the reservoir. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:34 IST

Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make...

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make it the "world's best."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:30 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visists Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency Kota and received a warm welcome by a huge gathering of people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:29 IST

Leadership issue comes up at meeting of Congress leaders, no...

New Delhi, July 7(ANI): The issue of leadership in Congress came up briefly at the informal meeting of party leaders here held to discuss the political developments in Karnataka but no names were discussed, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav resigns

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav on Saturday resigned from his post while taking "full responsibility" of the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Union Budget 2019-20 is an eyewash: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as "an eyewash."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:27 IST

Congress attacks Modi over Karantaka, says horse trading now has...

New Delhi, July 7 (ANI) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating democracy by engineering defections" in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" has attained a new definition and the new word for it is "MODI - Mischievously Orchestrate

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:45 IST

Indian Army busts NSCN(IM) hideout in Manipur, one active cadre...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Army busted an NSCN (IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on Friday. An activity cadre of the group was also apprehended.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Hauz Qazi clashes: Five people including four juveniles arrested

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Days after Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the Hauz Qazi area and assured the resident of strict action against the culprits suspected to be involved in a temple desecration, five people including four juveniles were arrested in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Brawl over newborn at Warangal hospital

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Police are faced with a baffling case in which two women have staked claim to a baby delivered at a government hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Mahakutami leaders taken into preventive custody for staging...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad city police on Saturday took 57 Mahakutami leaders into preventive custody for taking out procession regarding suicides of intermediate students at Charminar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh: CM urges Reliance Industries to explore...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Following a meeting between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani held recently, a high-level meeting was held here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Telangana school students attacked by bees, 1 student critical

Mehboobnagar (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): As many as 20 children at a government school at Koilkonda mandal here were attacked by honey bees at Suraram district of Mehboobnagar on Saturday morning.

Read More
iocl