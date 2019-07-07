'Bandh' call on July 10 to protest against taking Sharavathi water to Bengaluru

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): The city and other northern districts of the state will observe a 'bandh' on July 10 to protest against the government's decision to take water from the Sharavathi river to Bengaluru.

The 'bandh' has been given under the auspices of the 'Save Sharavathi campaign,' an initiative of locals.

"We are observing the 'bandh' in these districts on July 10. The state government has floated a most unscientific way of lifting water 450 km to Bengaluru despite our protest since the past 20 days," Nagarika Hitarakshaka Vedike member Janardhan Pai said on Saturday.

Thousands of people had gathered here today to register their opposition to the government's proposal to draw water from Sharavathi river to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru by signing the Shivamogga Sharavathi Signature Campaign.

"I also live in Bengaluru, but taking water from Sharavathi river water 450 km away to Bengaluru is unscientific. The administration officers have no idea about the long term impact of this decision," said renowned Kannada writer and thinker Banjagere Jayaprakash.

The protestors had earlier submitted a request to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner (DC) K A Dayananda expressing their discontent over the decision.

"Sharavathi water is used to generate hydroelectricity. We are getting cheap electricity. However, politicians have an agenda to gradually close the generators and buy electricity from private companies," said Jayaprakash.

"I urge the people of Bengaluru not to support this project. Bengalurians should instead opt for rainwater harvesting, water management, sewage treatment plants and demand for environment-friendly projects. I call for a decentralising and a stop to the reckless growth of Bengaluru," he added.

Last month, the state government proposed a project that aims to provide drinking water to the people of Bengaluru from Linganamakki reservoir. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had directed officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on bringing water from the reservoir. (ANI)

