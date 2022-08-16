Bandi Sanjay alleges several BJP workers sustained injuries when TRS leaders pelted stones

Jangaon (Telangana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on Monday alleged that several BJP workers sustained serious injuries when the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders pelted stones at the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav programme organised by the party at Devaruppula village of Jangaon district.

"Several Bharatiya Janata Party workers sustained serious injuries when TRS goondas pelted stones. Two BJP workers had serious head injuries and several others received injuries on their bodies due to a sudden attack by the TRS workers with stones and sticks right in front of the police," said the BJP leader.

Sanjay further alleged that Police resorted to lathi-charge on the BJP workers who tried to repulse the TRS attack.

"The police, who turned a blind eye to the TRS activists' attacks on the BJP meeting, resorted to lathi-charge on the BJP workers who tried to repulse the TRS attack. Though there were intelligence reports about the possible attack by the TRS goondas, they did not take any precautionary measures," he said,

Expressing anger at the Jangaon Commissioner of Police, the Telangana BJP president accused him of behaving like a TRS activist rather than being a police official. "If you can't control the law and order, better the police commissioner sits at home," Sanjay said.

He spoke to Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and lodged a complaint with him over the incident. He wondered at the inaction of the police when the TRS goondas were causing head injuries to the BJP workers.

"Are the police getting their monthly salaries from the pockets of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao? He will be in power only for six months. The DGP should ensure that the padayatra continued peacefully. If such attacks are repeated, the police would be held responsible for any repercussions," Sanjay warned.

He said the DGP should respond immediately and take action against the police officials responsible for the lathi-charge. "Otherwise, we shall bring the injured BKP workers and stage a dharna at the BJP office," he said.

The BJP president wondered why the TRS goondas should attack the peaceful rally of the BJP to understand the people's issues. "Do you attack us for questioning the government?" he asked.



Sanjay alleged that KCR was behaving like a dictator as he is not tolerating anybody who questioned his autocratic rule. "When farmers protested against the government, they were handcuffed and jailed. Even the unemployed youth were being booked in criminal cases and the TRS leaders are not hesitating even to kill those who questioned their atrocities," he alleged.

The BJP president said there was no need for him to take up padayatra braving heat and rain, had the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues had resolved the people's issue. "Let KCR take up padayatra and reach out to the people. I will immediately stop my foot march," he said.

He requested the BJP workers not to get provoked by the TRS attacks. "Let us receive the stones pelted by them as flowers. Let us continue our padayatra and understand their issues," he added.

Political rivalry between the ruling TRS and the BJP turned violent as a physical clash broke out between the workers of both parties on Monday.

A clash broke out between the leaders and activists of the TRS and BJP during the BJP's Padyatra in the Jangaon district of Telangana.

The incident took place today in Telangana's Jangaon during BJP state President Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra when the leaders of both parties attacked each other with sticks and hurled stones.

Earlier, Sanjay hoisted the national flag and recalled the glorious fight of the people of Devaruppula during the Telangana armed struggle against the Nizam rule.

He said India's prestige had gone up manifold after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister.

He called upon the people to fight with the same spirit and pull down the KCR government in the next elections. (ANI)

