Bandi Sanjay demands probe in TRS' allegation of poaching bid by BJP, says entire drama scripted by KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Rejecting the charge that his party was trying to poach Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has scripted the raids at a farmhouse and demanded a probe by a sitting judge.

The BJP chief said that if KCR is not responsible for this then he should come to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and swear on God.

"Story-Screenplay-Direction by CM KCR at Moinabad Farmhouse Boomeranged and is laughable. It's TRS' farmhouse, TRS complained, TRS are victims, TRS are criminals. KCR if u haven't scripted this, come to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and swear on God - You fix time and date," said Sanjay.

The BJP leader alleged that the TRS leaders are staying at a hotel for the last three-four days.

"Do you have the guts to fully release CCTV footage of the last 3-4 days in Deccan Kitchen Hotel? TRS leaders have been staying there for 3 days. The accused MLA goes to Pragathi Bhavan every morning and stays till night. Release Pragati Bhavan's CCTV footage and let the facts come out," he said.

Sanjay questioned, "Why was the statement of MLAs not recorded? Why weren't they taken to the police station but left for Pragathi Bhavan? What were MLAs gunmen doing? The key role of the police officer in this drama will be exposed. In past, this police officer has shown zeal on a false murder attempt on the minister."

He said that TRS MLA himself accepted that KCR sketched this drama.

"Whom did Swamiji meet when he recently performed pooja near Parigi. If KCR has guts, he should reveal the call list of four MLAs, Swamijis and the accused. TRS MLA himself accepted that KCR sketched this drama. There are reports of negotiations in Bangalore, all of them have to be disclosed," he further said.

"The entire drama should be investigated by a sitting judge. Some TRS leaders are overreaching, at Telangana BJP will expose you publicly. Your political career is on its way to the graveyard," Sanjay added.

BJP leader Anugula Rakesh Reddy said that BJP respects democracy and if anybody wants to join the party they can definitely join us after the resignation.

"TRS party directed by KCR, and it is acted by the four MLAs and Stephen Raveendra the police officer, definitely be given an Oscar award. BJP respects democracy, if anybody wants to join us they can definitely join us after resignation. But we are not here to buy and sell the MLAs, we got the mandate in different states and we got into power," he said.



He said that out of the fear that losing Munugode polls, the TRS have scripted this drama.

"CBI or any inquiry commission with a sitting judge should enquire about this and bring the truth out of this. Anyways in Munugode, they are going to lose and after losing Munugode this government will fall. Munugode people have decided that they want a change in Telangana," said Rakesh Reddy.

Rakesh Reddy further said that BJP is in touch with several MLAs.

"Not just 4 MLAs, our party is in touch with several TRS MLAs. The TRS MLAs are disappointed that the CM doesn't even give an appointment for them," he added.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police late Wednesday raided a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and detained three people for allegedly attempting to poach MLAs of the TRS with the promise of huge amounts of money.

Following a complaint of TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Wednesday, an FIR was registered at the Moinabad Police Station under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988,

The three accused have been identified as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy.

In the FIR, Reddy alleged that Ramachandra Bharati who came to Hyderbad from Delhi and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, both belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP.

According to the FIR, MLA Rohith Reddy also alleged that they were threatened that criminal cases will be foisted against him and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if they did not join the BJP.

The raids were conducted on Wednesday after Police received information from TRS MLAs that they were being lured and added that they noticed the presence of the three persons, who were subsequently detained.

"We received information from TRS MLAs that they were being lured, by money, contracts, and posts. We raided the farmhouse and noticed three persons. We will initiate legal action and carry investigation into the luring matter," Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said. (ANI)

