Bandipora encounter: 2 LeT terrorists killed by security forces

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): The two terrorists neutralised in the Bandipora encounter were linked with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Kashmir police (IGP) on Sunday.

The two neutralised terrorists have been identified as Azad and Abid, said the IGP.

"Azad, who was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari, his father and brother last July, is a locally trained terrorist while Abid is a Pakistan-trained terrorist," said Kumar told ANI.

"Yesterday we had received input about the terrorists' whereabouts. Then we cordoned off the area and asked them to surrender, but they refused to do so. Later in the gunfight, we have neutralized the terrorists. These terrorists are members of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)," he added.

He added that the encounter is over and search operation is still underway in the area.

Earlier, Kashmir zone police said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out started at around 8 am in the Watnira area of Bandipora district on Sunday. (ANI)